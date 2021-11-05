RCMP on the hunt for a suspect in multiple robberies

West Kelowna, Kelowna, Osoyoos, Oliver and Lake Country – The RCMP is investigating a string of armed robberies that have occurred in the last month between Osoyoos to Lake Country.

On October 18, 2021 just after 9:10 p.m., Osoyoos RCMP responded to a report of a robbery with a firearm at a business in the 9000 block of Main Street. A male entered the business, allegedly threatened the employee that he had a firearm, and demanded money. The male fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and store merchandise.

On October 24, 2021 just before 6:05 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a robbery in the 2500 block of Dobbin Road. A male entered the business, allegedly threatened the employee that he had a firearm, and demanded money. The male suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and store merchandise, and departed in a small black vehicle.

On October 25, 2021 just before 5:15 a.m., Oliver RCMP responded to a report of a robbery in the 6000 block of Main Street. A male entered the business, allegedly threatened the employee that he had a firearm, and demanded money. The male fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and store merchandise.

On October 25, 2021 just after 10:15 p.m., Lake Country RCMP responded to a report of a robbery in the 11000 block of Highway 97. A male entered the business, allegedly threatened the employee that he had a firearm, and demanded money. The male fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On November 4, 2021 just after 6:45 a.m., West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a business in the 5000 block of Clement Crescent in Peachland. A male entered the business, allegedly threatened the employee that he had a firearm, and demanded money. The male fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and store merchandise. West Kelowna RCMP and Police Dog Services searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Based on the investigation and the information collected, the police believe that the same suspect maybe involved in the alleged robberies.

Description of the male suspect:

Caucasian male;

5 foot 8 to 5 foot 10 inches tall;

30 – 40 years old;

Dark hair with a receding hairline; and

Tattoo on his right hand and a tattoo sleeve on his left arm containing red ink.

“The threats of violence are very concerning in these incidents and luckily there were no injuries to anyone involved,” states Cst. Solana Paré, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP. “Following a fulsome review of the evidence collected, investigators believe that the same individual may be involved in the alleged robberies We are appealing to the public for assistance to identify the suspect or suspects involved, to assist us in advancing the investigation.”

Anyone with information about the robberies or the identity of the suspect(s) is encouraged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or report a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.