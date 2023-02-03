RCMP on the lookout for a violent, high-risk offender

The Kelowna RCMP is informing the public of a violent high-risk repeat offender that is expected to be back in the Okanagan.

John Aronson currently has an unendorsed warrant for his arrest for removing his electronic monitoring device and fleeing from a recovery home in Surrey.

Mr. Aronson, 35, is described as Caucasian with multiple tattoos, standing at five-foot-seven and weighing 155 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He has a lengthy list of interactions with police in Kelowna which is why RCMP is anticipating his return to the area.

Mr. Aronson is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If spotted please call 9-1-1 or the Kelowna RCMP Detachment immediately at 250-762-3300.