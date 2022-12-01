RCMP once again asking for help locating missing Kelowna man
On October 23, 2022 the family of 34-year-old Brett William Moore reported that they have not seen or heard from him in a few weeks. The family is very concerned as this is unusual behaviour for him to not check in with them.
The Kelowna RCMP is once again seeking the assistance of the public in locating Mr. Moore who is currently experiencing homelessness and is known to be in the Kelowna downtown core.
Mr. Moore is described as a Caucasian male standing 5’7 and 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
If you are Brett Moore or know of his whereabouts, please contact the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880 and reference RCMP file number 22-66676.
