RCMP once again asking public to help find missing West Kelowna Man

The West Kelowna RCMP continue to ask the public for assistance in finding missing person Brett Moore.

The 34-year old West Kelowna man has been missing since Sunday October 23, 2022. His family is very concerned as they have not heard from him since then.

Mr. Moore is described as Caucasian, with a height of five-foot-seven and 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Mr. Moore. If you are Brett Moore or have information which may help to locate him, please contact the West Kelowna RCMP Detachment at (250) 768-2880 and reference the file number 2022-66676.