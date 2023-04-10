RCMP praising bait bike program in Kelowna

For a fourth year in a row, the Kelowna RCMP Bait Bike was stolen on the first day of deployment. As the weather is transitioning to more bike friendly conditions, there will be more and more bikes locked up throughout the city. With this, also comes more opportunities for would-be bike thieves. In response, the Kelowna RCMP’s Community Safety Unit (CSU) will be increasing the deployment of their Bait Bikes, and asking the public to take steps to deter thieves.

On March 30th, CSU officers deployed one of their bait bikes in the downtown core for the first time in 2023. A few hours later, the bike was stolen and started moving. Officers tracked the bike and within minutes arrested the individual responsible. The individual arrested is well known to police with an extensive criminal record including Theft and Possession of Stolen Property. The suspect was released from custody and is compelled to appear in court at a later date. Investigators will work closely with the BC Prosecution Service to highlight this individual’s history when requesting charge approval.

“We have put a significant amount of work into upgrading our bait bike program over the past few years and we’re seeing the fruits of our labour on the very first day again” says Sgt. Scott Powrie Community Safety Unit Operations NCO. “You won’t know which bikes are ours and you won’t know we’re coming for you until it’s too late” adds Powrie.

The Kelowna RCMP are reminding bike owners to document their bike including recording the serial number and taking photographs. Consider using an online registry such as Project 529 Garage (*please hyperlink https://project529.com/garage ) to help you with this. Purchase a quality bike lock and use it properly or consider using stationary bike locking system.