RCMP provide context for social media video of arrest

The Kelowna RCMP is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the video of the arrest of a man allegedly in possession of a stolen vehicle on Saturday evening.

On May 7, 2021, a Pontiac car was reported stolen from the impound lot of a tow company in Kelowna.

On May 9, 2021, just after 12:30 a.m., a tow truck driver reported that he located the stolen vehicle near the intersection of Gaston Avenue and Ellis Street in Kelowna.

A frontline officer of the Kelowna RCMP attended and located a man inside the vehicle. The man exited the car and was told he was under arrest by the officer.

The man was uncooperative with the officer, actively resisted arrest, and refused to show the officer his hands while clenching his hands in the front at his waistband. In order to take the man into custody, assistance was required from several backup officers.

Subsequent to arrest, the suspect received precautionary medical treatment before being discharged and subsequently held in custody in Kelowna Detachment. He has since been released from police custody on conditions for a future court date.

“We are aware of witness video of this arrest,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “This file, and the actions of our officers, will be thoroughly reviewed through our internal processes. We ask anyone who was a witness to this matter, or who has surveillance or video footage, to contact us immediately.”