RCMP provide new photo of missing man last seen in Vernon


Tyler James Quinn (wings)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is releasing an updated photo of missing person, 30-year old Tyler James Quinn, who was last seen in Vernon on November 27th, 2022. 

below is the newly released image:

