RCMP provide new photo of missing man last seen in Vernon
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is releasing an updated photo of missing person, 30-year old Tyler James Quinn, who was last seen in Vernon on November 27th, 2022.
below is the newly released image:
-
Two West Kelowna Warriors joining All-Star Weekend in PentictonThe BC Hockey League announced on Thursday the participants for the 2023 Top Prospects Game.
-
Dan Albas MP reportThis week Canada’s Auditor General, Karen Hogan, released Audits 9 and 10 that focused on the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
West Kelowna RCMP stop 23 shoplifters during two day blitzThousands of dollars in stolen merchandise has been returned to local businesses.
-
45-year old woman in Enderby arrested for impaired drivingA report of a possible drunk driver led to the arrest of a woman for impaired driving by police near Enderby early Tuesday morning
-
Police release information on 3 vehicle collision that shut down Trans Canada TuesdayOn December 6, 2022 at approximately 9:30 AM the Salmon Arm RCMP and Provincial ambulance attended to a call of a collision on the Trans Canada Highway at Kangaroo Road.
-
Road clearing and rural curbside collection during snowfall eventsDuring snowfall events in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS), AIM Roads is contracted under the province to provide snow removal services for roads.
-
Warriors stack the offense in weeknight home win against Spruce KingsThe West Kelowna Warriors used three-point efforts from NHL Draft picks Luke Devlin and Ben MacDonald to earn a 6-3 victory over the Prince George Spruce Kings on Wednesday night at Royal LePage Place.
-
Vernon man charged with multiple drug and weapon related offenses following CFSEU-BC investigationSeven men have been charged by the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) with several drug-related offences following an investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC).
-
RDCO testing seasonal dog parks in Lake CountryDog owners have another seasonal chance to visit two regional parks in the District of Lake Country that normally don’t allow dogs.