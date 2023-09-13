RCMP pull over 88 drivers during School Zone blitz

The Kelowna RCMP, in collaboration with partner agencies such as B.C. Highway Patrol, conducted a proactive initiative during the first week of school to raise awareness about school speed zone safety.

Officers from these agencies visited numerous schools in the Kelowna region, issuing a total of 88 warnings to drivers, all of which were related to speeding. It is imperative to emphasize that it’s everyone’s responsibility to keep school zones safe by reducing our speed and remain vigilant," states Constable Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP.

In addition to addressing speeding concerns, Kelowna RCMP are reminding drivers to stow their cell phones while operating a motor vehicle as not only is it illegal, but using hand-held devices can significantly reduce visual attention and reactionary time.

School zones are in effect from Monday to Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. while school is in session in Kelowna. However, it's essential to note that these hours may vary across different regions in British Columbia, so drivers should be attentive to traffic signs.

You can find more Back to School safety tips on the RCMP website.