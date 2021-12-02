RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to help identify the remains of a man whose body was discovered near Merritt B.C. in late September 2019.

The unidentified human remains of an adult male were located in an outdoor area outside of Merritt B.C. The BC Coroners Service was notified of the discovery and is also investigating the man’s sudden death.

"Despite all efforts by investigators through DNA analysis and dental comparisons, combined with other investigative avenues, an identity for the deceased has not yet been established," states S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP. The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation as police believe that criminality may have been involved in the man’s death.

Due to the overall condition of the unidentified human remains, police believe the man may have been deceased for an extended period of time, possibly multiple years. Given the geographical location of the remains, investigators are mindful that the deceased may not be a resident of the surrounding area, and have not ruled out the possibility that he was a resident of the BC Lower Mainland or even Alberta.

Investigators described the deceased as a light-skinned male, possibly of European decent, approx. 20 to 50 years of age, who stood approx. 6 ft 2 in tall and weighed approx. 220 lbs with a muscular build at the time of his passing. The deceased had straight brown hair, brown facial hair and no apparent tattoos or piercings. The remnants of the deceased’s clothing included a grey t-shirt and a maroon coloured zippered hoodie.

If you know the identity of the deceased, or you have any additional information you are asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime information line at 1-877-987-8477.