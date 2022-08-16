RCMP release images of suspect wanted in connection to Kelowna nightclub homicide investigation

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit is continuing its investigation of a homicide that occurred outside a downtown night club.

Inspector Beth McAndie, Investigative Service Officer for the Kelowna Detachment stated, “Investigators have conducted an extensive video canvass of the area and are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man captured in the attached images”. Inspector McAndie goes on to state, “Investigators would like to speak to this individual in relation to this on-going investigation.”

The man is described as:

Caucasian

30 to 40 years old

shaved or bald head

wearing a black T-shirt with a distinctive red logo

camouflaged pants

black, red and white shoes.

If you recognize this man, please contact the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit Tip Line at 250-470-6236 or call the Kelowna RCMP non emergency line.