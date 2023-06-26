RCMP release information on Fatal collision on Postill Lake Road

On June 23, 2023 at approximately 8:20 p.m., Kelowna RCMP were requested to assist BC Emergency Health Services (EHS) with a motor vehicle collision approximately 5kms up Postill Lake Forest Service Road. Investigators determined there was a collision between a pickup truck travelling eastbound up the forest service road by a lone driver and a dirt bike travelling westbound down the forest service road with a single rider.

The rider of the dirt bike, already identified publicly as a 30 year old Kelowna man, tragically succumbed to his injuries as a result of the collision.

The Kelowna Municipal Traffic CCIT (Criminal Crash Investigation team) team have taken conduct of this investigation, from BCHP-Kelowna, who initially attended the scene. They are collecting further evidence including reports from Southeast Collision and Analysis Reconstructionist Unit.

No arrest has occurred in this matter and the investigation remains ongoing.