RCMP release information on major presence in Salmon Arm

On September 6, 2022 a patrolling Salmon Arm RCMP officer located a male known to have multiple Arrest Warrants in

the area of The Trans Canada Highway, 30th St NE and 9th Ave NE in Salmon Arm.

The male fled from the patrol car and with the assistance of the General Public police were able to determine the suspect

was hiding in a residence on 8th Ave NE. The residence was surrounded and the South East District Emergency Response Team attended to make entry into the

residence if required.

After approximately 3 hours the male exited the residence and surrendered to police without incident.

The male was taken into custody for a number of arrest warrants from the North Okanagan and Salmon Arm

Detachments.

One of these warrants pertained to a Robbery in Ranchero where a shotgun was discharged at a victim. The other

warrants pertained to various offences which included Break and Enter, Assault with a Weapon, Possession of stolen

Property, Flight from Police, and Breaching Conditions of Bail.

The male, Ryan Charron (32 yrs old) is in police custody awaiting a bail hearing as a result of these arrest warrants.