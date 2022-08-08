RCMP release surveillance photos of suspect in shooting: ask for public assistance

On August 2, 2022 at 9:32 P.M, Kelowna RCMP received a complaint of shots fired at the Shell gas station located at 1850 KLO Rd, Kelowna. This unknown male, connected to a brown 2005 Chevrolet Malibu BCLP SA503N, may have information which could assist the police investigation. Kelowna Serious Crime Unit is attempting to identify the male.

Approximately one hour after the shooting, a report of a vehicle engulfed in flames was received near 775 Deans Rd, Kelowna. This vehicle has been identified as the suspect vehicle and described as a two door brown, gold or tan, 1990-1993 Honda Accord.

Kelowna RCMP are asking that if anyone is able to identify the male in the photos or has any information to assist police with this investigation to contact the RCMP TIP line at (250) 470-6236

Or leave an anonymous tip at The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.net

Additional photos of suspect provided by RCMP below: