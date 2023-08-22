RCMP reminder on laws around evacuation orders

In light of the recent wildfires and state of emergency that our community and province is experiencing, it is crucial to emphasize the significance of understanding and preventing unauthorized individuals from entering evacuation zones. The safety and well-being of both residents and emergency personnel are paramount during times of crisis, and restricting access to these areas is a vital measure to ensure their protection.

1. Safety Concerns: Evacuation zones are established to safeguard individuals not just from the fires themselves, but other potential hazards such as gas leaks, electrical hazards, sudden falling trees, or other unpredictable emergencies. Unauthorized entry into these areas can pose significant risks to personal safety, including exposure to dangerous substances, collapsing structures, or unpredictable environmental conditions.

2. Interference with Emergency Operations: Unauthorized persons entering evacuation zones can impede the smooth operation of emergency response efforts. Emergency personnel require unobstructed access to affected areas to carry out their duties efficiently. Any unauthorized presence can hinder their ability to provide timely assistance, potentially jeopardizing the lives of those in need.

3. Legal Consequences: Unauthorized entry into evacuation zones is not only a safety concern but also a violation of the law. Local authorities enforce these restrictions to maintain order and protect public safety. Violators may face legal consequences, including fines or even imprisonment, as their actions can hinder emergency response efforts and endanger lives.

Emergency Program Act (gov.bc.ca)

4. Resource Allocation: Allowing unauthorized individuals into evacuation zones diverts valuable resources away from those who truly need assistance. Emergency personnel must prioritize their efforts and allocate resources effectively to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected population. Unauthorized entry can strain these resources, potentially delaying or compromising the response to the emergency situation.

“Restricting access to evacuation zones relies on the cooperation of the public. It is essential for individuals to understand the gravity of the situation and respect the established boundaries” says Cst. Mike DELLA-PAOLERA Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “By adhering to these restrictions, citizens can contribute to a safer and more efficient emergency response, ultimately protecting their own lives which will facilitate going home sooner.”