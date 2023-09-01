RCMP reminding drivers to slow down in school zones

September 5th will mark the first day of school for tens of thousands of elementary and high school students in Central Okanagan. Children and teens will once again be walking and bussing to and from school, and drivers need to be extra vigilant. The speed limit in school zones is 30kms/hr, and it is in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each school day (unless posted otherwise). The same speed restriction applies in posted playground zones from dawn until dusk every day.

Important Tips for Drivers:

• Slow down!

• School zones are in effect again from 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

• Watch for pedestrians (small children may not understand the rules yet).

• Focus on the road by putting away electronic devices and other distractions.

• When dropping off or picking up children at school, ensure you do so in a safe place where the children can exit onto a sidewalk.

• Know the school bus laws. Red flashing lights and a stop sign arm extended indicate children are preparing to load or unload from the bus and require you to stop from either direction. Failing to stop for a school bus signal can result in a $368 fine.

• Students and parents walking to school should always use designated crosswalks and make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street. Remove headphones and earbuds to remain aware of your surroundings on the road.

Important Tips for Parents and Students:

• Plan a safe route to school.

• Cross at designated crosswalks and use available traffic signals.

• Establish a pickup plan.

• Walk with a parent or buddy if possible.

• Pay attention to your surroundings.

• For more information on alternative transportation options in Kelowna, visit Kelowna.ca/activetransportation.

Drivers can expect to see members of Kelowna Municipal Traffic Services and BC Highway Patrol out in force next week to set the tone for this year’s school season.