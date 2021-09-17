RCMP renews request for information: four wanted individuals

Saskatchewan RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime North Unit (FSOC – North) is seeking information from the public to help locate four individuals wanted on Canada-wide warrants in relation to human trafficking charges laid after an 18-month investigation.

In June 2021, we advised the public about four individuals wanted in relation to an investigation into a suspected human trafficking group operating across Western Canada. Continued investigation has occurred as a result of information received from the public. We are renewing our request for the public's assistance to help us locate:

Billy GLENOLD-FLEURY,

Mali JEAN,

Kenny JOUTHE, and

Bechir BEN SALAH

who are each charged with:

Trafficking Persons, section 279.01(1) of the Criminal Code

Material Benefit from Trafficking in Persons, section 279.02(1) of the Criminal Code

Withholding or Destroying Identity Documents, 279.03(1) of the Criminal Code

and charges relating to Participating in the Activities of a Criminal Organization, section 467.11(1) of the Criminal Code

These individuals all have ties to the provinces of Saskatchewan, Quebec, Alberta, and British Columbia. There are many different facets of human trafficking, the most commonly known being sexual exploitation or sex trafficking, which is different from the charges laid to date for this specific investigation.

If you have information about the whereabouts of these four individuals, we encourage you to contact your nearest police service or RCMP Detachment or call Crime Stoppers and provide information anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477.