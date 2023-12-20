RCMP request help to locate Ryan Dean Tomlinson

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 38-year-old male.

On December 14, 2023, Kelowna RCMP received a report from a family member of Ryan Tomlinson advising that they have not spoken with him in an unusual period of time.

Ryan is experiencing homelessness and is known to spend his days in the Lower Mission area near Pandosy St and KLO Rd. He may also possibly be in the downtown area of Kelowna.

Ryan is a Caucasian male standing at 5’7 (117 cm), weighs approximately 150lb (68kg), is balding with short brown hair, hazel eyes and possibly a beard. Ryan was last known to be wearing a black coat with a rip in the shoulder, blue or black jeans, beige skate shoes, and a black ball cap or beige toque. He carries a large blue hockey bag with him and may have a blue sleeping bag.

The RCMP and Ryan’s family are concerned for his safety as it is out of character for him to not communicate with friends or family for this amount of time.

If you see Ryan, please keep him in sight and call Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file # 2023-73456.