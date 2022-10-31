iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

RCMP respond to death at North Glenmore Dog Park: BC Coroner Service investigating


RCMP

On the morning of Sunday October 30, 2022 at 8:34 a.m. Kelowna RCMP responded to a sudden death at the North Glenmore Dog Park.

There is no criminal investigation and the next of kin has been notified.

The case is now in the hands of the BC Coroner Service.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175