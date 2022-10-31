RCMP respond to death at North Glenmore Dog Park: BC Coroner Service investigating
On the morning of Sunday October 30, 2022 at 8:34 a.m. Kelowna RCMP responded to a sudden death at the North Glenmore Dog Park.
There is no criminal investigation and the next of kin has been notified.
The case is now in the hands of the BC Coroner Service.
-
RCMP seeking footage of brawls at Kelowna Community TheatreThe Kelowna RCMP received a complaint regarding an altercation which occurred on evening of Friday October 28, 2022 in the 1300 block of Water Street in downtown Kelowna, believed to be the Kelowna Community Theatre based on video posted to Youtube and social media.
-
Police release more information on missing Kelowna man believed to be in VernonThe Kelowna RCMP in partnership with the Vernon RCMP are working together to assist in finding missing person Dillon Angle.
-
Missing: Jaydene Norman-Walsh of VernonThe Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, Jaydene Norman-Walsh.
-
Kelowna male on E-scooter injured in hit and run near Black MountainKelowna RCMP is actively investigating a hit and run which occurred on Saturday October 29, 2022 at approximately 3:10 p.m.
-
BC Teachers Reach Contract AgreementNo details yet but coming soon.
-
BC Family Doctors Get New DealThree year agreement includes big pay raise.
-
The Spirit of Halloween at Kelowna's Gospel MissionPumpkin carving at the Leon Shelter.
-
KFD respond to pair of brush fires set 30 minutes apartAt approximately 6:30 am Saturday (October 29) the Kelowna Regional Dispatch Centre received multiple calls reporting a large brush fire in the 2600 block of Enterprise Way.
-
Warriors split pair of weekend home games against Interior rivalsThe West Kelowna Warriors had five-game win streak snapped by the Penticton Vees on Friday night (October 28) and followed up on Saturday (October 29) with an offensive clinic against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.