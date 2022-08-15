RCMP respond to drowning and distraught male in Downtown Kelowna : Separate Incidents

On Saturday, August 13 Kelowna RCMP responded to a pair of incidents downtown within hours of each other.

Police Incident on Bernard Avenue

Shortly after 4:00 p.m. Kelowna RCMP received a call of a disturbance in the 1300 block of Bernard Avenue, involving a distraught male. Kelowna RCMP Frontline members, along with specialized units, responded, resulting in road closures along Bernard Avenue, Kelowna. Police say the situation was resolved peacefully.

Kelowna RCMP Search Okanagan Lake for Missing Man/Possible Drowning

At 6:50 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a male whom had fallen into Okanagan Lake at the marina in downtown Kelowna, and did not surface. Kelowna Frontline members, along with Kelowna Fire Department searched the area.

At this time there is no report from RCMP on the status of the search. An update will be provided by AM 1150 as soon as it becomes available.