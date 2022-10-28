RCMP Respond to Incident on Richter Street

On Friday morning at 8:52 a.m. Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of an incident in the 1300 block of Richter Street in Kelowna.

When Officers arrived on scene they found a male bleeding from a finger as a result of an apparent stabbing. A second male was present and taken into custody. The males knew each other and there is no danger to the public.

Emergency Health Services was notified and attended to the injured male.

The incident is currently under investigation.