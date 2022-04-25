RCMP respond to man with handgun in park

Saturday morning the Kelowna RCMP received a report of a male with a handgun near Rutland Centennial Park.

Witnesses observed what was believed to be a handgun fall to the roadway from the suspects waistband.

The suspect then picked up the weapon and walked away.

Officers attended and located the male suspect. Officers drew their pistols and ordered the male to comply. The male refused to obey the officer’s commands, instead reaching for his waistband and verbally challenge police officers.

A Taser Gun was used in the arrest.

The man was taken into custody and no one was injured. A black BB handgun was recovered and the male is being held in custody at this time facing possible weapons charges.

“The Kelowna RCMP were able to respond to this potentially dangerous situation thanks to the quick actions of a citizen,” said Cst. Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer. “We are thankful no police officers or citizens was injured during this incident.”