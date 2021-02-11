RCMP responded to an erratic driver in medical distress

On February 10th, 2021, just after 4 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to numerous complaints from the public regarding a suspected impaired driver who had crashed into a median and a ditch and was driving on the wrong side of Tower Ranch Boulevard in Kelowna. As a result of the collision, the vehicle was reportedly on fire, yet continued to drive.

Frontline officers located the vehicle near a local golf course where it had come to a stop after crashing through a fence gate. Officers attempted to extract the driver from the smoking vehicle and place him under arrest. The man allegedly resisted but was eventually taken into custody.

It became clear to the officers involved that he was suffering from a medical emergency and the BC Emergency Health Services was called. First Aid was provided by the PACT (Police and Crisis Team) while awaiting EHS. The man was transported to hospital for treatment.

Given the nature of the incident, the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) was notified of this incident. The IIO BC is called to determine if an officer’s actions or inactions lead to substantial injury or death. The IIO BC has since determined that they will not be asserting in this matter.

It is believed at this time, that the medical issue being experienced by the driver was the cause of his erratic driving and subsequent actions. No charges are being considered at this time, and no further information is being released.