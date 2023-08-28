RCMP return bike to elderly owner

UPDATE 12:15pm (August 29, 2023)

The Kelowna RCMP would like to thank members of the public and the local media with their assistance. After posting this story yesterday, the bike was returned to the rightful owner who was able to identify the contents of the panniers and describe where the incident took place.

A good Samaritan has asked for the Kelowna RCMP and now ultimately the public’s assistance in returning a stolen bike to an elderly man.

On Friday August 4, 2023 the good Samaritan was leaving a popular store in the Kelowna Crossing mall on highway 97 when he came across the elderly man who was visibly upset. The man explained what had happened and gave him a description of the bike.

Later that day the good Samaritan found a bike matching the description and brought it to the Kelowna RCMP Regional Detachment at Richter Street and Clement Avenue.

He did not get the name or contact information of the elderly man but is hoping to reunite him with his bike with this plea. If you recognize this bike and know who owes it, please have them contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2023-45631. Proof will be required before the bike can be claimed.