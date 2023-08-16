RCMP’s E-Division Pipes, Drums, and Dancers Celebrate the 10th Annual Okanagan Military Tattoo

The 10th Annual Okanagan Military Tattoo at Kal-Tire Place in Vernon this year was an event of excitement and unity. Being volunteer-organized, this non-profit event marked a significant milestone in its decade-long journey, showcasing talent from across the nation.

Making its third appearance at the Tattoo since 2017, the RCMP E-Division’s Pipes, Drums and Dancers delighted attendees with its performances. This year's theme was "Unite the World", which presented two significant sub-themes: Salute to Veterans and a celebration of the RCMP’s 150th Anniversary.

The event saw several performances — from piping and drumming to dancing. Joining the RCMP ensemble were two Vernon musicians on the keyboard and violin.

With over 400 performers, the audience witnessed a spectacular merger of military bands who traveled to the event from Victoria and Winnipeg. In addition, the evening was enriched with numerous local pipe bands, a large assembly of Highland Dancers, First Nations singers, and energetic local cadets and youth groups.

The RCMP E-Division’s Pipes, Drums and Dancers were established in 2006. It was originally formed by the late RCMP Cpl. Rob Smith. Presently, the band is led by Pipe Major Hugh Peden and Drum Major Mike Guillemin, and has a group of 35 volunteer members. The group practices each Tuesday at RCMP’s E-Division HQ in Surrey, and frequently presents at community events in the Lower Mainland and across BC. Their talent has not only remained limited to local events, but as well as on global stages.

Remarkably, the RCMP Pipe Bands, numbering eight across Canada, frequently unite for significant ceremonial events. Their next much-anticipated presentation will be at the new Guidon at Depot.

The 10th Annual Okanagan Military Tattoo served not just as a platform for these artists to showcase their talent, but also as a reminder of our cherished unity, history and values.