RCMP say 'Bait Bike' program showing signs of success

Earlier this year, Kelowna RCMP rolled out the bait bike program to help combat the increase in bike thefts in our community. The program has already proven to be a success.

The initiative is being led by the Community Safety Unit, whose members are working to combat the high number of bike thefts occur throughout Kelowna. The bike has been deployed multiple times so far, resulting in arrests of suspects well known to the police.

“Our Officers will continue using bait bikes to go after these individuals in an effort to curb the thefts”, states Sgt. Scott Powrie with the Community Safety Unit of the Kelowna RCMP. One thing we want the public to note is that the thefts all occurred in less than 20 minutes of officers placing the bike in position, the quickest being within eight minutes. This is a crime of opportunity that does not take very long to execute, so there is not really any safe window for leaving a bike unattended.

In order to help identify your bike if it is stolen, here is some helpful information you can provide to police:

Serial number

Make and model

Colour

Any modifications you have made

Recent pictures of your bike

Register your bike at

529 Garage: Register. Respond. Recover. | Join the World's Largest Bicycle Registration Service to Protect Your Bike (project529.com)