RCMP say no criminality suspected in death of man found on Vernon street in February

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP does not believe any criminality is involved in the death of a man found on a Vernon street on February 28th.

On Tuesday, February 28th, 2023, around 6:45 a.m., police were called to the 4100-block of 15th Avenue in Vernon where a deceased person was found on the roadway. In partnership with the BC Coroners Service, a full and comprehensive investigation was conducted and no evidence was found to suggest any criminality was involved in the person’s death.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offers our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the man.

Out of respect for privacy for the deceased, no additional information will be released.