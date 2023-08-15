RCMP say pedestrian dies after collision in Cawston

On August 14th, 2023, at 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a pedestrian collision in the 1700 block of Highway 3, in Cawston, BC.

Upon arrival, it was learnt that a 48-year-old woman from the South Okanagan was witnessed walking in the middle of the northbound lane, and subsequently struck by a passing vehicle.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There is no evidence of impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Keremeos RCMP, along with BC Highway Patrol, and the BC Coroners Service, are investigating further.

If anyone has witnessed this collision, or have any further information, they’re encouraged to contact the Keremeos RCMP, 250-499-5511.