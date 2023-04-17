RCMP say phone scam asking for gift cards on the rise in Summerland

Summerland RCMP hopes to prevent residents from falling victim to the so-called “gift card” scam.

Recently, Summerland RCMP received several reports of local residents being contacted by scammers claiming to be with their financial institution. The scammers tell the victim that their accounts have been compromised, and that they now owe an outstanding bill. To settle the bill, the scammer requests the victim purchase a certain amount of gift cards. Sometimes they request a “Google Play” gift card. Once the victim complies, they’re asked for the 10-digit codes on the back of the cards, which the scammer can then use.

“The RCMP wants to remind residents that legitimate companies will never ask you to settle a debt or pay a bill through the purchase of gift cards”, explains Cpl. James Grandy. “If you, or someone you know, are contacted by a person asking for money, you’re encouraged to simply hang-up and report it to your local RCMP.”

To learn more about current scams, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website or call 1-888-495-8501.