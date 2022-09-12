RCMP say shots fired at family gathering lead to arrest of one male
On September 10, 2022, at approximately 12:20 a.m., the Kelowna RCMP responded to the 4200 Blk of Highway 33 after receiving a report of a neighbour dispute which resulted in one male discharging a firearm.
On arrival, Frontline Officers located evidence that confirmed the allegation. The residents of the neighbouring property where a family gathering was occurring were secured with the protection of police until the subject was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.
“The male arrested was released on an Undertaking and the Kelowna RCMP are continuing their investigation,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP.
This was an isolated incident and there are no concerns for the publics safety.
