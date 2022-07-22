RCMP say two suspects at large after car theft in Kelowna: believed to be in Midway

Two male suspects are currently at large in the area of Midway after the stolen vehicle they were occupying allegedly fled from police after multiple attempts to intercept it.

Police say an investigation into the stolen vehicle began in the Kelowna area. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle and its occupants, the stolen vehicle is said to have fled from police. Mounties attempted to stop the vehicle around 4:00 p.m. Thursday (July 21) however they say the stop was unsuccessful.



Midway RCMP officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle near an embankment in the area of Florence Street and Fritz Road. The suspects, both Caucasian males in their 40’s who were wearing all black, have not been located.



Midway RCMP is warning the residents of the area to be vigilant and to report any suspicious persons or activities to police right away.



