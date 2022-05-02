RCMP Search for Missing Woman

The West Kelowna RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

24-year-old Arianna Meshue failed to return to the West Kelowna temporary shelter located on Bartley Road on Wednesday April 27, 2022. Ms. Meshue often travels on a distinct red BMX bike that has chrome handlebars with plaid striping on the cross-bar and the bike seat is painted silver and gold.

“We are concerned for the safety and well-being of Arianna as it is unlike her not to check in at the shelter,” states Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. Ms. Meshue is an Indigenous woman, 5'6" tall, 120 lbs, with long brown hair and a large tattoo on the left side of her upper chest.

If you see Arianna Meshue or the bicycle, please contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. To remain completely anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net