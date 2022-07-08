RCMP searching for Blind Bay man: wanted on multiple charges

Salmon Arm RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Jason Ross Cameron of Blind Bay who is wanted on a number of charges.

Cameron has a warrant for his arrest for the following charges:

Possession of Property obtained by Crime over $5000 x 2;

Possession of Property obtained by Crime under $5000;

Break and Enter;

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle; and

Mischief

Cameron is described as:

Caucasian man

44-years-old

6’0 ft tall

154 lbs

Short, brown hair

Blue eyes