RCMP searching for Blind Bay man: wanted on multiple charges
Salmon Arm RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Jason Ross Cameron of Blind Bay who is wanted on a number of charges.
Cameron has a warrant for his arrest for the following charges:
- Possession of Property obtained by Crime over $5000 x 2;
- Possession of Property obtained by Crime under $5000;
- Break and Enter;
- Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle; and
- Mischief
Cameron is described as:
- Caucasian man
- 44-years-old
- 6’0 ft tall
- 154 lbs
- Short, brown hair
- Blue eyes
Sgt. Simon Scott of the Salmon Arm RCMP states,
If you see Mr. Cameron, please do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately.
