iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
16°C
Instagram

RCMP searching for Blind Bay man: wanted on multiple charges

Jason Cameron Wanted (wings)

Salmon Arm RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Jason Ross Cameron of Blind Bay who is wanted on a number of charges.

Cameron has a warrant for his arrest for the following charges:

  • Possession of Property obtained by Crime over $5000 x 2;
  • Possession of Property obtained by Crime under $5000;
  • Break and Enter;
  • Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle; and
  • Mischief

Cameron is described as:

  • Caucasian man
  • 44-years-old
  • 6’0 ft tall
  • 154 lbs
  •  Short, brown hair
  •  Blue eyes

Sgt. Simon Scott of the Salmon Arm RCMP states, If you see Mr. Cameron, please do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175