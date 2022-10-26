RCMP searching for Casey Donovan: reported missing

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, Casey Donovan. Police have information that Donovan is in the Vernon area and are continuing attempts to confirm her wellbeing.

Casey Donovan is described as:

35 years old

5' 6"

135 lbs

Blonde hair

Blue eyes

If you have seen or heard from Casey Donovan please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).