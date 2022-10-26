RCMP searching for Casey Donovan: reported missing
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, Casey Donovan. Police have information that Donovan is in the Vernon area and are continuing attempts to confirm her wellbeing.
Casey Donovan is described as:
- 35 years old
- 5' 6"
- 135 lbs
- Blonde hair
- Blue eyes
If you have seen or heard from Casey Donovan please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
