435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8
10°C
RCMP searching for Casey Donovan: reported missing


90457_image000000_3_ (wings) (1)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, Casey Donovan. Police have information that Donovan is in the Vernon area and are continuing attempts to confirm her wellbeing.

Casey Donovan is described as:

  • 35 years old
  • 5' 6"
  • 135 lbs 
  • Blonde hair
  • Blue eyes

If you have seen or heard from Casey Donovan please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

