RCMP searching for Elana Thomas

Press release:

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing Vanderhoof resident.

Elana Thomas was last seen on August 8th, 2021 in the Rutland area of Kelowna. Since Elana’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings however, Elana remains missing. Police believe that she is in the Kelowna, Vernon or Prince George area. Description of Elana Thomas:

• Indigenous female

• 23 years old

• 5 ft 2 in (157 cm)

• 119 lbs (54 kg)

• Black hair

• Brown eyes

Police are very concerned for Elana's health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elana is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).