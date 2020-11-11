RCMP Searching for Person of Interest for City Hall Vandalism

Press release from Kelowna RCMP on November 11, 2020 at 12:25PM:

Kelowna RCMP is investigating after a second graffiti message was spray-painted on City Hall.

On the morning of November 11th, 2020, Kelowna RCMP received a report that an unknown person had written what appears to be messages regarding freedom and constraints on Kelowna City Hall on Water Street. This incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m.

“Our initial investigation has led us to search for a person of interest in this matter,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “He is described as approximately 6 feet tall, slim build, wearing ripped blue jeans, a balaclava, and a black winter jacket with a hood.”

A still photograph of this person is being released in the hopes that someone in the public will be able to identify this individual.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net