RCMP searching for stolen trailer

The Kelowna RCMP is actively seeking information from the public after a utility trailer was reported stolen from a residence in the 3600 block of Shadow Creek Drive on Monday July 24, 2023.

According to the report filed by the owner, the utility trailer has a BC license plate WRW70G and was legally parked on Rutland Road at McCurdy Road when it was taken sometime during the night. No witnesses, suspects, or surveillance footage are currently available to aid in the investigation.

The RCMP is urging anyone with potential information or dash camera footage from the area that may have captured the theft to come forward. If you have any leads that could assist in this case, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-42976.

“The RCMP appreciate the cooperation and support of the community in their efforts to recover the stolen trailer and bring those responsible to justice,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.