RCMP searching for suspect in road rage incident in West Kelowna

On September 13, 2022 at approximately 7:30 a.m. West Kelowna RCMP was advised by the BC Ambulance Service that a man had been seriously assaulted after a brief road rage incident which occurred on Hwy 97 by Boucherie Road. The victim was located in the 1500 Blk of Bylands Road.

RCMP Officers were told that a green Tacoma Truck was followed by a black truck across the Bridge into West Kelowna, BC. Both vehicles appeared to be jousting with each other which included brake checking and shouting.

The black truck followed the green truck onto Bylands Rd before cutting him off. The driver exited his vehicle, opened the door of the other vehicle and immediately started punching the victim in the head. The victim was found by good Samaritans face down in a ditch, they assisted him until first responders arrived.

The victim was transported to Kelowna General Hospital where he was being treated for undetermined injuries.

The driver of the black truck, whom the RCMP consider a person of interest is described at approximately six feet tall, in his 30’s has a clean appearance. Police are asking the driver of the black truck to come forward and provide details of what took place to the investigators.

West Kelowna RCMP are asking witnesses to this event with dash camera recordings from this time to please contact the RCMP at (250) 768-2880 referencing police file number 2022-58141 police.