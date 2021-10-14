RCMP seek information in suspicious death investigation

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit is asking for information after a body was discovered on the side of the road on Penticton Indian Band land.

On October 13, 2021, at 4:48 p.m. the Penticton RCMP received a report that a deceased man was found on the side of Green Mountain Road approximately 5 kilometers west of Penticton, BC.

When officers arrived, they found evidence which suggests that the death was suspicious in nature.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken conduct of the police investigation and is working with the Penticton Indian Band and the BC Coroners Service, who is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death.

“We have now confirmed the victim is 21-year old Clayton Robert Dyer of Penticton. We are releasing a photo and Mr. Dyer’s identity in the hope that it will advance our investigation,” states Unit Commander S/Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit. “We are asking anyone who might have had contact with Dyer or have any information regarding his whereabouts since Saturday October 9 to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime Section information line at: 1-877-987-8477.