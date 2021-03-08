RCMP seek witnesses in two concerning incidents involving children

RCMP are appealing for witnesses to come forward as they investigate two concerning incidents involving children.

On March 4th, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m., a 10-year-old girl was walking home alone from school along Dougall Road S. when she noticed a man following her. She started to run and he chased her until she approached a 16-year-old girl and asked for her help.

“The teenager also noticed the man, who had stopped chasing the child, but was still loitering in the area,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “She had the presence of mind to take the girl home with her and kept her safe until her parent could come pick her up.”

Both girls described the suspect as:

-Caucasian male;

- in his 30s;

- very pale complexion;

-dark hair.

He was wearing camo pants, a dark jacket, and a backpack.

He was last seen walking on Dougall Road North.

On March 8th, 2021, at approximately 8:30 a.m., a 10-year-old boy was walking to school alone along Dell Road when a man started running after him. The boy quickly ran up the walkway stairs between Dell Road and Dougall Road South and lost the man. The boy ran immediately to school and reported to officials.

The suspect in this incident is described as:

-Caucasian man;

-30-40 years old;

-medium height;

-brown hair;

-a beard or goatee.

He was wearing grey jeans, a red tee-shirt, a black zip-up hoody, and white shoes.

“We are extremely concerned with the nature of both of these incidents, and our School Resource Officers and General Investigation Support Team are working diligently on these investigations,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed either of these incidents, or who may have dashcam or surveillance video to come forward immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net