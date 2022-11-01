RCMP seeking footage of brawls at Kelowna Community Theatre
The Kelowna RCMP received a complaint regarding an altercation which occurred on evening of Friday October 28, 2022 in the 1300 block of Water Street in downtown Kelowna, believed to be the Kelowna Community Theatre based on video posted to Youtube and social media.
The altercation involved multiple people and occurred during Steve-O's, of fame from MTV's hit Jackass series and movies, Bucket List Tour stop in Kelowna.
An investigation is underway and police are asking for the public’s assistance. If anyone that attended the performance has photos or video footage of the altercation, please call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2022-67847
-
City of Kelowna Recreation Survey Now On LineHelp shape the way we offer recreation and cultural programs and activities in Kelowna.
-
Kelowna RCMP Search for Missing ManNot seen for about a month.
-
Gasoline Alley Harley-Davidson has been SoldThe Wyant Group based in Saskatoon is the new owner.
-
Westside Salvation Army Kettle Campaign to kick off at Warriors game FridayThe West Kelowna Warriors Hockey Club will be teaming up with Westside Salvation Army and helping kickoff the annual Kettle Campaign on Friday night as the Warriors host the Vernon Vipers at Royal LePage Place.
-
Police release more information on missing Kelowna man believed to be in VernonThe Kelowna RCMP in partnership with the Vernon RCMP are working together to assist in finding missing person Dillon Angle.
-
Missing: Jaydene Norman-Walsh of VernonThe Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, Jaydene Norman-Walsh.
-
Kelowna male on E-scooter injured in hit and run near Black MountainKelowna RCMP is actively investigating a hit and run which occurred on Saturday October 29, 2022 at approximately 3:10 p.m.
-
BC Teachers Reach Contract AgreementNo details yet but coming soon.
-
BC Family Doctors Get New DealThree year agreement includes big pay raise.