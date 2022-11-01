RCMP seeking footage of brawls at Kelowna Community Theatre

The Kelowna RCMP received a complaint regarding an altercation which occurred on evening of Friday October 28, 2022 in the 1300 block of Water Street in downtown Kelowna, believed to be the Kelowna Community Theatre based on video posted to Youtube and social media.

The altercation involved multiple people and occurred during Steve-O's, of fame from MTV's hit Jackass series and movies, Bucket List Tour stop in Kelowna.

An investigation is underway and police are asking for the public’s assistance. If anyone that attended the performance has photos or video footage of the altercation, please call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2022-67847