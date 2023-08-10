RCMP seeking public’s help in pedestrian collision

On Thursday July 27, 2023 at approximately 9:10 p.m. the Kelowna RCMP attended a single vehicle collision with a pedestrian that resulted in a 84-year-old female being struck while crossing the street at Gordon Drive and Lequime Road in Kelowna’s lower mission neighbourhood. The female pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries while the driver remained at the scene and has been cooperative with the investigation.

Kelowna RCMP spoke to witnesses on scene but police are asking others to come forward that either saw the 2014 black Ford Escape or the victim who was wearing a fuchsia coloured blouse and beige pants during the incident.

If witnesses have dash camera recordings that could possibly assist with this investigation and have not yet spoken to police please contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at (250) 762-3300 and reference file 2023-43714.

If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, please contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.