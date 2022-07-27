RCMP seeking witness to residential fire in Vernon

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is hoping to speak to a good samaritan who assisted at the scene of a residential fire last week in Vernon.

The fire, which took place on Monday, July 18 at a residence in the 4200-block of 20th Street in Vernon, is believed to have been intentionally set and is being investigated as an arson. Investigators have learned that a motorcyclist was driving by on 20th Street at the exact moment an explosion took place. Police are uncertain if this individual sustained any injuries and are interested in speaking with this person who investigators believe may be able to provide valuable information.

If you are this person, or if you have information related to the incident that may assist investigators, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.