RCMP Seize Drugs and Weapons

On Sunday December 11, 2022 Kelowna RCMP seized a large amount of drugs and weapons from two well-known individuals who were driving a vehicle that was not registered to them.

While patrolling on Harvey Avenue, the RCMP Officer decided to run the license plate of the 2008 red Mazda 3 after noticing the plate hanging by a single screw in addition to a burnt-out bulb. After discovering the registered owner of the vehicle was a female and the two occupants were males, the Officer pulled the vehicle over when it was safe to do so.

Once the identity of the male driver was determined two other Officers provided backup, one of them then discovered multiple drug paraphernalia in plain view within the vehicle. Both male occupants were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

A search of the individuals and the vehicle took place and as a result 105.5 grams of fentanyl, 67.4 grams of methamphetamines, 7.5 grams of ketamine, 16.9 grams of morphine, GHB and lorazepam was located and seized along with a replica air soft pistol, axe, knife and scale.

“The Officers in this case did an outstanding job,” says Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “Whenever there is a presence of weapons alongside a large amount of drugs it obviously presents a risk to the public, including those already struggling with addictions, so taking them off the streets is particularly important.”