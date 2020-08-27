RCMP seize illicit drugs, weapons and stolen property from residence in Rutland

On August 26, 2020, officers from the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit (CSU) executed a search warrant at a property located in the 400-block of Rutland Rd South in Kelowna. The warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs including suspected fentanyl and cocaine from inside the residence,” states Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP. “Our officers seized a variety of weapons including imitation firearms and a large amount of cash, as well as several bicycles believed to be recovered stolen property.”

A total of six individuals were taken into custody during the execution of the search warrant at the residence. Those individuals were later released unconditionally without charge, pending further investigation. The matter will be submitted to Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

If you suspect criminal activity in your neighbourhood, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.net or at 1-800-222-8477.