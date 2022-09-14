RCMP seize stolen property, cash, and weapons from Kelowna home

On September 9, 2022 at approximately 3:30 p.m. a Kelowna RCMP General Duty Officer was investigating a suspicious person file in the 3200 Block of Amand Street. The initial call from a concerned citizen reported a group of people moving a large amount of items down the street.

On arrival the Officer found a bike that he verified was stolen at the start of the trail that led to a sophisticated camp with what appeared to be a Bike Chop Shop. The Officer then located five men living inside the camp.

While speaking with the five men, the Officer learned that of a possible fire arm could be in one of the three tents. With the assistance of other Officers, the group of men were placed under arrest.

A search of the camp located a large amount of cash, loaded firearms, edged weapons, bear spray and other property believed to have been stolen which was all seized pending further investigation.

Currently the investigation is on-going and attempts are being made to identify the proper owners of the seized property.

“These weapons are now off the streets of Kelowna but are a prime example why the police have concerns with citizens taking the law into their own hands and entering these types of encampments, this could have been a very different outcome” said Cst. Della-Paolera Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.

If any of the property shown in the attached pictures belongs to you, please call the Kelowna RCMP non emergency line at (250) 762-3300 and reference policer file 2022-57365.