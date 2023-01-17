RCMP seize vehicle being investigated for colliding into Penticton hotel

Penticton RCMP have seized a vehicle for analysis following its collision into a local hotel and a report that it attempted to run over a bystander.

On January 13, 2023 at approximately 08:30-am Penticton RCMP was alerted to a vehicle that had crashed into a hotel on Riverside Drive, Penticton BC and fled the scene after causing significant damage.

“Our officer’s initial response was large given the report of the vehicle allegedly attempting to run someone over,” said Cst. Dayne Lyons Penticton RCMP Media Relations Officer. “The investigation is ongoing as police comb through recovered evidence, surveillance footage, and witness statements.”

Later in the day, investigators located the suspect vehicle abandoned outside the City and it was seized by police for investigation.

The investigation has progressed significantly and is ongoing. Police can confirm that there were no injuries sustained by the bystander and that it was an isolated incident.