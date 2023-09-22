RCMP Southeast District ERT engages with future leaders

In September, the BC RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team (SED ERT) had the privilege of hosting young athletes from the Kelowna youth hockey school, Development 27, at their training centre.

The day was packed with lessons on teamwork, leadership, and the importance of a strong work ethic—values that resonate both on the ice and in the line of duty.

The students didn't just sit and listen; they were immersed in tactical police familiarization exercises that included rappelling and scenario-based training.

It was an eye-opening experience for these young athletes, providing them with a deeper understanding of how the SED ERT works and serves the communities in the Southeast part of British Columbia.

The collaboration showed the RCMP's commitment to community engagement and shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

A huge shout-out to the stars of Development 27 for their enthusiasm and commitment. We hope this experience will inspire them in their athletic journey and beyond!