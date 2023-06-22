RCMP stop vehicle driving 53 km/h over speed limit

On Monday June 19, 2023, just before 10:00 a.m. a Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Service member stopped a second vehicle speeding excessively on Stewart Road West in five days.

This time the officer observed a blue 2016 Mazda 3, approaching, northbound traveling 103km/h, in a posted 50km/h zone.

He immediately activated his emergency lights and pulled the vehicle over. A lone 20-year old male driver was advised why he was stopped and issued a ticket for excessive speed, between 41-60km/h over the posted limit which resulted in a $368 fine. The vehicle has also been impounded for seven days.

“Unfortunately, this is the second time Kelowna RCMP have impounded a vehicle in this location in less than one week,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “These speeds are not only dangerous for the driver but for all others on the road. Officers will continue targeting these drivers and take them off the streets.”