RCMP suspicious deaths on swan drive a double homicide: no threat to public

The Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate a police incident that happened on the evening of Thursday June 8, 2023 in the 400 block of Swan Drive.

Police can now confirm they are investigating a double homicide after officers found two people deceased in the residence that evening.

A third individual found in the home was taken to a local hospital and has succumbed to their injuries.

The investigation continues in collaboration with the BC Coroners Service who are also conducting a parallel investigation the deaths.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, there are no outstanding suspects and there is no risk to the public.

The family in this matter has asked for privacy and the Kelowna RCMP is honouring their wishes and will not have further comment at this time.