RCMP trying to return lost wedding band found in Penticton Channel
Penticton RCMP is looking for either Noel or Stephanie; "we think we have your wedding band!"
On August 18, 2022, a Penticton resident found a ring while swimming in the Penticton Channel and turned it into Penticton RCMP.
“The ring is a men’s wedding band with the inscription of “NOEL LOVES STEPHANIE” and then a date,” said Cst Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP Media Officer. “This may be the one ring to rule them all, and we want to return it!”
To prove ownership of the ring, Penticton RCMP is looking for you to identify:
- Complete the inscription: “NOEL LOVES STEPHANIE…” by identifying the date that follows.
- What type of metal is the ring?
Please attend the Penticton RCMP detachment and quote file number 2022-13135 if this is your ring.
-
Vernon RCMP Tracking a Wanted Man30-year old Elden Robert Caldwell.
-
Kelowna Team at the International Children's GamesThe team has returned from Coventry, England with great memories, new friendships, and a new piece of hardware.
-
Laird Cronk Steps Away from Presidency of the BC Federation of LabourLaird Cronk announced today that after two terms as President of the BC Federation of Labour, he won’t run for re-election at the Federation’s biennial convention in the fall.
-
Final Trunk Sale Coming Up in SeptemberIf you love a good bargain and the thrill of the garage sale hunt, you’ll want to check out the final Trunk Sale Saturday, September 24.
-
Okanagan College Enactus hosting fundraiser with hopes of travelling to World Cup in Puerto RicoThe Okanagan College Enactus team will host a fundraiser at Volcanic Hills Estate Winery to raise funds to compete in the Enactus World Cup in Puerto Rico and represent Canada.
-
New Money in Support of BC Family DoctorsThe Ministry of Health and Doctors of BC are providing $118 million in stabilization funding to family doctors throughout British Columbia to help them ensure their patients have continued access to primary care services.
-
New Apprenticeship Program in the BC Construction IndustryThe BC Construction Association (BCCA) has received over $21M in funding from the Government of Canada’s Apprenticeship Service to enable small and medium sized employers in BC’s construction industry to hire and register first-year apprentices.
-
Voters in Coldstream will have referendum added to their ballots in OctoberOn October 15, 2022 eligible voters in the District of Coldstream will be asked if they are in favour of borrowing funds for the purpose of building a new Public Works Building.
-
RDCO lift water quality advisory for Sunset Ranch: in place for Killiney Beach water systemThe Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a precautionary Water Quality Advisory for all customers of the Killiney Beach water system.