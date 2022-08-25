RCMP trying to return lost wedding band found in Penticton Channel

Penticton RCMP is looking for either Noel or Stephanie; "we think we have your wedding band!"

On August 18, 2022, a Penticton resident found a ring while swimming in the Penticton Channel and turned it into Penticton RCMP.

“The ring is a men’s wedding band with the inscription of “NOEL LOVES STEPHANIE” and then a date,” said Cst Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP Media Officer. “This may be the one ring to rule them all, and we want to return it!”

To prove ownership of the ring, Penticton RCMP is looking for you to identify:

Complete the inscription: “NOEL LOVES STEPHANIE…” by identifying the date that follows. What type of metal is the ring?

Please attend the Penticton RCMP detachment and quote file number 2022-13135 if this is your ring.